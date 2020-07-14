Jul 14, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Whitehaven Coal June 2020 Quarter Production Report. (Operator Instructions) Thank you again for joining us today.
I'll now hand over to our first speaker, Managing Director and CEO, Paul Flynn. Please go ahead.
Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, and welcome everybody to the June 2020 Whitehaven quarterly production report. I trust everybody is safe and well, second quarter, I suppose, under this new environment with COVID-19.
But we've had a solid quarter, to move on to the quarterly report itself, and we've rounded out a year quite well and delivered upon our revised guidance for the year, which is very positive.
I'll just quickly go through the highlights, but I'll just mention, I'm joined here also with Kevin Ball, our CFO. We've got Ian Humphris dialing in on the phone, our EGM of Operations; and Sarah McNally, of course, from Investor Relations.
So for our highlights for the period. We've done very well on safety, which is particularly rewarding, I think, given
Q4 2020 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript
Jul 14, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...