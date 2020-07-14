Q4 2020 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome everybody to the June 2020 Whitehaven quarterly production report. I trust everybody is safe and well, second quarter, I suppose, under this new environment with COVID-19.



But we've had a solid quarter, to move on to the quarterly report itself, and we've rounded out a year quite well and delivered upon our revised guidance for the year, which is very positive.



I'll just quickly go through the highlights, but I'll just mention, I'm joined here also with Kevin Ball, our CFO. We've got Ian Humphris dialing in on the phone, our EGM of Operations; and Sarah McNally, of course, from Investor Relations.



So for our highlights for the period. We've done very well on safety, which is particularly rewarding, I think, given