Full Year 2020 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Hey, good morning, everyone, and welcome to you all. And thank you for taking the time to dial in, plug in, press a button to join us on our webinar this morning. We are sort of trying to find our rhythm with all these things over time. I suppose we would have another 6 months of COVID working from various location experience. So let's see if we can get the technology working well. And I'm presuming everybody can see the presentation. And as the operator said, there's a means by which you can lodge your questions.



So with me this morning, I have got Kevin Ball. He is physically in the same room with me. We are appropriately distanced. Ian is significantly distanced on the phone also, up at Tarrawonga. And of course, Sarah McNally from IR is here as well. Usual format, I will go through