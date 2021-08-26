Aug 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Hello. I'm Paul Flynn, Managing Director and CEO of Whitehaven Coal, and welcome to the short overview of Whitehaven's results for financial year '21.



Firstly, our safety performance. Our safety performance by industry standards is very good. But compared to our own aspirations of continuing to drive 0 incidents, we need to do more. The safety outcome for the group for the 12 months ending 30 June 2021, was a total recordable injury frequency rate of 5.86, primarily driven by a series of minor injuries in the second quarter.



During 2021, our Gunnedah coal handling plant and Rocglen site, now in rehabilitation, both achieved recordable injury frequency records of 3,000 days. This is a great result and reminds us that injury-free operation is possible. We continue to focus on improving our safety performance through targeted programs that aim to increase hazard reporting and safety interactions. Both are measures focused on preventing incidents before they happen.



During the past 12 months, our operations have remained