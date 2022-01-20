Q2 2022 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Volume Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for taking the time to join us today for the December 2021 quarterly report. I'll go through the highlights as usual, and go through our document, and then we'll get to the Q&A as soon as we can.



Certainly, I'll just run through these highlights. So certainly, the backdrop of all of this is obviously a very strong price environment. So we've put there for you the average achieved coal price for the period of $211, which is very excellent obviously compared to not just previous years, but even a step up on the last quarter as well.



December quarter, we managed ROM production of 3.2 million tonnes. December quarter managed saleable coal production just under that 3 million tonnes