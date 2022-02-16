Half Year 2022 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for taking the time to join us for Whitehaven Coal's half year results presentation for financial year '22. Today with me, I've got Kevin Ball, our CFO; and Ian Humphris, our EGM Ops; and Sarah McNally is our Head of Investor Relations. As usual, I'm going to go through a short presentation and we'll get to the Q&A. Given the fact that everybody is seeing the operational outcomes for the first 6 months in any event, we'll probably focus on the financial component and scoot on to the Q&A as we can.
I'll just draw your attention to the forward-looking disclosure statement given that we are talking about guidance today. So draw it up to your attention, and we'll move off to our slides.
So in order to set the scene for
