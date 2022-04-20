Q3 2022 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. Thanks very much for taking the time, and welcome to our March 2022 quarter production report. As usual, I'll just go through the highlights and then cover off the performance for each of the mines. And I'm sure there'll be plenty of questions to go through the market and so on in the Q&A section. So I'll try to get that -- to get to that in orderly fashion.



So the highlights for you. Sorry, I'm just joined by a cohort of regular participants in this call with Ian Humphris, Head of Ops; Kevin Ball, our CFO; and Kylie FitzGerald, Head of IR.



So I'll move on into the highlights. Look, we had -- as you know, it's a strong market. So calling out these sorts of numbers will be no