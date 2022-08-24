Aug 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Whitehaven Coal Fiscal Year '22 Financial Results Media Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, to Mr. Paul Flynn, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.
Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody, and thanks very much for everyone taking the time to come in through the dial-in and also the webcast for Whitehaven Coal's 2022 full year results presentation. I'm joined here today by: Kevin Ball, our CFO; and Ian Humphris, our EGM Operations. Kevin is going to go through the finance section of the presentation today, and then Ian as ever is waiting for some questions on operations.
So, I'll just move over to our presentation and draw your attention to our disclosures on Page 2 of the presentation. There are some forward-looking statements in this presentation today. So, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer
Full Year 2022 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...