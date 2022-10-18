Q1 2023 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to Whitehaven Coal's FY '23 Q1 September 2022 Quarterly Production Investor Update Call. (Operator Instructions) But thank you all for joining us today, and I will now hand over to Mr. Paul Flynn, our Managing Director and CEO.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thanks very much for taking the time to dial into the September quarter for 2022, our production report. I'm joined here by Ian Humphris and also Kylie FitzGerald, we'll get to some questions, I'm sure, once I've gone through a brief run-through of our quarterly report, which was released this morning for you.



So the highlights for us. Obviously, a nice number in terms of our average price received for coal during this quarter at AUD 581. That's obviously a record for us. The quarter itself run-of-mine production at a managed level was 4 million tonnes. That's down on what we've recorded obviously with a very big quarter. September quarter, generally, total equity coal sales of 2.9 million tonnes is 32%