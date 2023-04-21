Q3 2023 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everybody, for taking the time to dial in this morning for Whitehaven Coal's March '23 quarterly production report. As usual, I'll head through the highlights, get into the body of the report and then move into Q&A.



Highlights for the quarter. Average coal prices at AUD 400 was a pretty good outcome. Obviously, less than what we've seen, obviously, in the December quarter. But period-on-period, it was actually a step up on what we saw last year for the previous corresponding. March quarter run-of-mine production at 4.3, down 12% on the December quarter. We'll go into the details of that shortly.



Equity coal sales produced coal of 3.4, down 2% on December. Managed coal sales of produced coal at