Q4 2023 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Volume Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Whitehaven Coal's Q4 FY '23 Quarterly Production Update. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for joining us today. I will now hand over to Mr. Paul Flynn, Managing Director and CEO. Thanks, Paul.



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and thanks for taking the time to dial in to our final quarter for the FY '23 year. As usual, I'll run through some highlights for you and then move through the body of the report and on to Q&A.



Now to kick off just a few highlights on the front page of our report, I'm sure as a number of you have seen already, pricing environment still remains pretty solid. It has drifted off over the course of the year in the last quarter. In particular, for this financial year, we achieved an average of AUD 264 for the quarter and the full year as a whole, the average there being AUD 455. Run-of-mine sales -- run-of-mine production, I should say, a 5.1 million tonnes was a solid result. And the total for the year just crept over the 18 million