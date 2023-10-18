Oct 18, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT
Presentation
Oct 18, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kevin Ball
Whitehaven Coal Limited - CFO
* Paul J. Flynn
Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Christopher Drew
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Glyn Lawcock
Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, Research Division - Mining Sector Analyst
* Paul Young
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Rahul Anand
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Nice to have you here this afternoon. My apologies upfront for starting this in the middle of the day or towards the over the half of the day. Obviously, we've got some exciting news today, which you've now seen being released. But just the
Whitehaven Coal Ltd To Acquire 100% of BMA's Daunia and Blackwater Coal Mines Presentation Transcript
Oct 18, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...