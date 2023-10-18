Oct 18, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 18, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Kevin Ball

Whitehaven Coal Limited - CFO

* Paul J. Flynn

Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Christopher Drew

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Glyn Lawcock

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, Research Division - Mining Sector Analyst

* Paul Young

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Rahul Anand

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Paul J. Flynn - Whitehaven Coal Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. Nice to have you here this afternoon. My apologies upfront for starting this in the middle of the day or towards the over the half of the day. Obviously, we've got some exciting news today, which you've now seen being released. But just the