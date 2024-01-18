Q2 2024 Whitehaven Coal Ltd Production Report Call Transcript

Jan 18, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Paul Flynn Whitehaven Coal Limited-CEO and MD



Good morning, everybody and thanks very much everyone for taking the time to dial in this morning to our Q2 quarterly report should say Happy New Year to everybody. I suppose you can still say that until the end of the January, can't you, until you've met everybody who you normally see.



Look as usual, I'll just go through the highlights for the quarter's report and then go through the mines themselves and open up for Q&A. I understand there may even be some conflicts in terms of other meetings, other quarterly releases going at the same time. So try and keep this stuff before you move into the Q&A, so you can get your questions on the table.



The highlights for us in terms of coal pricing, AUD216 average for the quarter a decent result. December quarter run of mine production consistent with September, so the 6% deviation there. December coal sales on an equity level at 3.7 million and 21% up on September. December, managed sales produced a 4.6 million consistently also 20% up in September.



Obviously, one of the major