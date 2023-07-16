Q4 2023 Whispir Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Jeromy Wells - Whispir Ltd - CEO & Executive Director



I'm joined today by our CFO, Jenni Pilcher, who will provide more detailed insights into the numbers before we take some questions.



Firstly, I want to highlight our success in reducing expenses while keeping Whispir actively working to grow our revenue and build new business. We have reduced expenditure from operating and investing activities by 21% compared to the previous quarter. This is matched by progress across all other areas of our operations.



Meanwhile, we've maintained our sales efforts to ensure Whispir expands its footprints in both Asia and ANZ. In ANX, our strong blue-chip customer base continues to build on the way they use the Whispir platform, while we have also had success in entering new contracts.



For example, during the quarter, we signed a substantial contract to provide electronic prescription messaging as part of Australia's National Digital Health Strategy. This is a great example of the diversity of applications of the Whispir platform.



In Asia, Whispir continues to drive growth