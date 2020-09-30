Sep 30, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Hamed Shahbazi - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of WELL Health Technologies Corp. My name is Hamed Shahbazi. I'm the Chairman and CEO of the company, and the Board of Directors of the company has delegated to me the authority to lead the meeting of shareholders today.



I now ask that the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of the company come to order. I appoint Eva Fong, Chief Financial Officer of the company, as secretary of the meeting. Also, for the purposes of this meeting, I appoint [Jennifer Reagan], from Computershare, as scrutineer to compute the votes of any polls taken at this meeting and to report thereon to the Chairman. I also appoint Pardeep Sangha, VP of -- Corporate Secretary, Investor Relations of the company, as moderator of the virtual meeting. Finally, I appoint Cam McTavish, Legal Counsel to the company, to take conduct of and attend to the formalities of the meeting.



Cam McTavish;Clark Wilson LLP;