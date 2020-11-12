Q3 2020 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the WELL Health Technologies Corp. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Joanna, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the call over to Pardeep Sangha, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Mr. Sangha, please, you may begin.



Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health's 2020 Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO.



I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Listeners are also encouraged to download a copy of our interim third quarter consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis from sedar.com.



Portions of today's call on historical performance include statements of