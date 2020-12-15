WELL Health Technologies Corp at LD Micro Main Event Transcript

Dec 15, 2020 / 06:20PM GMT

Hamed Shahbazi - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Hi, everybody. Thanks for coming to our presentation. Thanks, LD Micro, for having us at the conference. We're really excited to give you an update on WELL Health Technologies.



We've been extremely busy, as you may know, if you've been following our story. We've had quite a few catalysts and key events, especially on the acquisition front. So I'll be talking for about 10 minutes and then take some questions. Looking forward to talking to you today.



So a little bit of background information. I started the company [in] recognition that health care was lagging behind other sectors in terms of digitization or modernization. As a kind of general guide that has been involved with other successful build-outs and exits like my founding and growing TIO Networks and selling it to PayPal. Yes, I took that business from nothing to $100 million in revenue, very profitable, and had a good exit there, and I'm involved with other successful businesses as well.



Really, really kind of thought that the application of