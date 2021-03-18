Q4 2020 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the WELL Health Technologies Corp. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year and 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Dennis, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recruited. I will now turn the call over to Pardeep Sangha, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Mr. Sangha, you may begin.



Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health's Fiscal Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO. Everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Listeners are also encouraged to download a copy of our audited annual consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis from sedar.com. Portions of today's call on historical performance includes statement of statements or forward-looking