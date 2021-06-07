Jun 07, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Hamed Shahbazi - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Okay, everybody. Thanks for joining in. Pardeep, can you hear me?



Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Yes, we can. Yes.



Hamed Shahbazi - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Great.



Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Yes we can, Hamed. Thank you very much.



Hamed Shahbazi - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Great. Thank you very much for setting up. I've had just a little problem logging in here. But I think we're all set now.



Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Sure. I'll get going here. Welcome to the WELL Health Technologies Corporation webinar to discuss the announced acquisition of CRH Medical. My name is