Q2 2021 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the WELL Health Technologies Corp. Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Michelle, and I'll be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) Please also note this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Pardeep Sangha, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.



Mr. Sangha, you may begin.



Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health's 2021 Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO.



I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Listeners are also encouraged to download a copy of our second quarter financial statements and management's discussion and analysis from sedar.com.



Portions of today's call, other than historical performance,