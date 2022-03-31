Mar 31, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to WELL Health Technologies Corp. Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Silvi, and I will be your operator for today's call.
(Operator Instructions)
Please note that this call is being recorded. And I would like to turn the conference over to Pardeep Sangha, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Pardeep S. Sangha - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - VP of Corporate Strategy & IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health's 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results Conference Call.
Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO; and Eva Fong, the company's CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier today. Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities law.
These statements are made under safe harbor provisions of those laws.
Q4 2021 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...