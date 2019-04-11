Half Year 2019 WH Smith PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 11, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Carl Cowling

WH Smith PLC - MD of High Street Business & Executive Director

* Robert Moorhead

WH Smith PLC - CFO, COO & Executive Director

* Stephen Clarke

WH Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Stephen Clarke - WH Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive & Executive Director



Welcome to our Interim Results Presentation for 6 Months Ending 28th of February 2019. So as you all know I'm Stephen Clarke, group CEO. We've got Robert Moorhead, our group CFO and COO; and Carl Cowling, who is the MD of our High Street Business and recently joined the Board. And just to warn you the presentation is a little bit longer than usual because we want to give you an update InMotion. So sorry, you two over there.



But before that, let me do a quick introduction. And I'm pleased to tell you that we've had another good half across the group, with total sales up 8% and profit before