Half Year 2022 WH Smith PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Carl D. Cowling - WH Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director



Good morning, everyone. I'm Carl Cowling, Group CEO, and I'm here with Robert Moorhead, our Group CFO and COO. Thank you for joining us this morning. It's great to see those of you who are here in person, and welcome to everyone who's dialed in.



As usual, we'll give you an update on our performance for the 6 months ending the 28th of February 2022. And we'll also run through the highlights and important strategic tenders we've won in Travel, both in the U.K. and overseas.



So in a moment, I'll hand over to Robert, who will take you through the numbers, including a brief update on current trading. And I will then take you through the operational performance of the business, and we'll end with your questions.



Before handing over to Robert then, a quick overview from me and turning to Slide 3. Over the past 2 years, the clear focus of the management team has been to ensure that we successfully navigated the pandemic, but today's set of results demonstrates what we've achieved. This is thanks to the focus and