Half Year 2023 WH Smith PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Carl D. Cowling - WH Smith PLC - Group Chief Executive & Director



Good morning, everyone, and I'm Carl Cowling, Group CEO, and I'm here with Robert Moorhead, our Group CFO and COO. Thanks for coming. It's great to see those of you who are here in-person, and welcome to everyone who's joined on the webcast. As usual, we'll give you an update on our performance for the 6 months ending the 28th of February 2023, and we'll also run through the highlights and important strategic tenders we have won across the globe.





In a moment, I will hand over to Robert, who will take you through the numbers, and then I will then take you through the operational performance of the business, and we will end with your questions. Before handing over to Robert, a quick overview from me, and turning to Slide 3.





We've had a strong first half, delivering profits of GBP 45 million, and the group continues to trade ahead of 2019 levels. I've been saying for a while now that the group is in its strongest ever position as a global travel retailer, and I'm pleased to say that these results reinforce my