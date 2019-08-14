Q2 2019 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

SÃ¸ren Bergholt Andersson - Demant A/S-VP of IR



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for participating in this conference call, held in connection with our interim report 2019 release this morning.



Today, the company, as usual, is represented by our President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen, together with CFO, RenÃ© Schneider, and in addition the IR team.



I'll now hand over to SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, SÃ¸ren, and welcome, everyone. I will go straight into key takeaways for the first half year where we, as a group, have delivered an 8% growth, and this is driven by recent product launches as well as a generally good performance across the group. All business activities have gained market share and are seeing good momentum in the business.