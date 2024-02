Q2 2019 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Søren Bergholt Andersson - Demant A/S-VP of IR



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for participating in this conference call, held in connection with our interim report 2019 release this morning. The duration of this call will be a maximum of 1 hour, including Q&A, which mean that I will try to speed up the presentation.



Today, the company, as usual, is represented by our President and CEO, Søren Nielsen, together with CFO, René Schneider



I'll now hand over to Søren.



Søren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Søren, and welcome, everyone. I will go straight into key takeaways for the first half year where we, as a group, have delivered an 8% growth, and this is driven by recent product launches as well as a generally good performance across the group. All business activities have gained market share and are seeing good momentum in the business.