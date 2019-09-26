Sep 26, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Demant conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I will now hand the call over to your host. Sir, please begin.
SÃ¸ren Bergholt Andersson - Demant A/S-VP of IR
Welcome, everyone, to this conference call held in connection with the company announcement released this morning. The maximum duration of this call will be a little more than 1 hour, including Q&A.
So we'll begin the call by going through a couple of slides, and we'll try to inform you on which slide number we are currently at.
Today, the company is represented by our President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; and in addition, the IR team.
I'll now hand over to SÃ¸ren.
SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much, SÃ¸ren, and welcome, everyone. And I'll try to do this
Demant A/S to Discuss Estimated Financial Impact of IT Incident Reflected in Outlook Call Transcript
Sep 26, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...