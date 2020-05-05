Q1 2020 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, from Copenhagen. Welcome to this conference call held in connection with our release this morning, Danish time of our interim management statement. As always, the statement covers the period year-to-date. We plan for this conference call to last a maximum of 1 hour, including Q&A session. We are represented by President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; our CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; as well as by the IR team, Christian Lange and myself, Mathias Holten Moller.



With this brief introduction, I'm very happy to hand it over to SÃ¸ren Nielsen and later Rene for a quick run through of our presentation.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias. And welcome, everybody, to this session. I think it's obvious to everyone that the past 8 weeks are significantly different from the first 10, 11 of the year, and therefore, we come