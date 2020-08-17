Q2 2020 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call, which we are our holding in connection with our release this morning of our interim report 2020. As usual, we plan for the call to last a maximum of 1 hour, including the Q&A session. We have our President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; as well as the IR team here, Christian Lange; and myself, Mathias MÃ¸ller.



We'll be going through our presentation now. It's been uploaded to the website a short while ago. But for now, over to you, SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody. I'll try to do this quick so we have time for Q&A.



Key takeaways from, of course, disastrous first half, one could say. The pandemic had a severe impact on the entire hearing health care industry. And we ended the first half year with a