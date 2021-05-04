Q1 2021 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Director of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call held in connection with the release of our interim management statement earlier today. As always, the statement that we've put out covers the period year-to-date, so including April also. We plan for the call to last an hour, including the Q&A session, also very much as usual. We are also the usual folk here in the room. So our President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; and the IR team, Christian Lange and myself, Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller. And SÃ¸ren will now quickly run through some prepared remarks before we then open up for Q&A. And the presentation has already been uploaded to our website. So SÃ¸ren?



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everyone, to this update after first 4 months of 2021, still a period where at least in the beginning,