Q1 2022 Demant A/S Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our conference call held in connection with our interim management statement, covering the period Q1 '22, which we released this morning. This is obviously the first time we report quarterly revenue and growth rates. So I hope you found that useful. We'll run through our slides, which are available on our website, and then we'll turn to Q&A afterwards. As usual, we plan for this call to last no more than 1 hour, including the Q&A session. We are the usual 4 Demant representatives today. So President and CEO, SÃ¸ren Nielsen; CFO, RenÃ© Schneider; the IR team, Peter Pudselykke; and myself, Mathias MÃ¸ller.



I'll now hand it over to you, SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody. We'll head straight into it. I'll go through key financial takeaways, talk a bit