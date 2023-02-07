Full Year 2022 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call held in Health in connection with the publication of our Annual Report for 2022, which we released this morning. As always, we have Soren and Rene with us, and they'll walk you through a presentation of our results and outlook; then we'll turn to Q&A. Presentation has also been uploaded to our website, so you can find it in there. As usual, we plan for the call to last no more than 1 hour, including the Q&A session. So besides Soren and Rene, we have the IR team, which is myself, Mathias Holten Moller and Peter Pudselykke.



And over to your, Soren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Yes. Thank you, very much, Mathias, and welcome everybody. Let's hit right into it. The agenda for today is financial highlights, briefly on our sustainability efforts, and key events for the year; then diving a bit