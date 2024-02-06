Q4 2023 Demant A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller - Demant A/S-IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our conference call, which we hosted in connection with the publication. A couple of announcements yesterday and this morning regarding the annual report for '23, but also our decision to undertake a review of strategic options for the communications business. We'll run through a presentation, as always, and then switch to Q&A. The presentation is on our website, and we plan for this call to last no more than one hour, including the Q&A session.



We have SÃ¸ren Nielson, President and CEO; RenÃ© Schneider, CFO, and then the IR team represented by Peter Pudselykke and myself, Mathias Holten MÃ¸ller. Over to you, SÃ¸ren.



SÃ¸ren Nielsen - Demant A/S-President and CEO



Thank you very much, Mathias, and welcome, everybody. I will go through the classical highlights and key events in the '23, speak a little more into the different various business areas in the hearing healthcare