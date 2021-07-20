Q1 2022 Wise PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wise analyst call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions). I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Briers. Please go ahead.



Matt Briers - Wise PLC - CFO



Good morning, everybody. This is Matt. Thanks for joining. On the call you've got me, Matt Briers, and I am the CFO of Wise; and you've also got Martin, Martin Adams here, our Head of Owner Relations.



This is our Q1 FY22 trading update and it basically comes, as you know, hot on the heels of our listing what really is only two weeks ago. That said, we talked about this on the call. We've got our results and anyone who wants any further clarity on the trading update, you've got an opportunity to ask today.



We will report our -- like all UK companies, we are going to report our full results on a half yearly basis. We'll do these updates every quarter. I'm not sure that we're going to do a call every quarter, but this is our first time out so I