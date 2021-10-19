Q2 2022 Wise PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Matthew Briers - Wise plc - CFO & Director



Thanks very much, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining. On the call this morning, you've got me, I'm Matt Briers, CFO of Wise. And you've got Martin. Martin Adams is our Head of Owner Relations. So we're pleased to be publishing our Q2 trading update today. I'll take a couple of minutes to recap the main points from this morning's announcement. And then, of course, I'll happily take any questions.



So we've made great progress in the recent quarter. We dropped prices, our speed has increased, and we've launched the new features for our customers, all of which we believe will continue to drive volume -- cross-border volume in the future. But