Nov 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
Nov 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kristo Kaarmann
Wise plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director
* Martin Adams
Wise plc - Head of IR
* Matthew Briers
Wise plc - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chris Hartley
Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Hannes Leitner;UBS;Equity Research Analyst
* James Arthur Goodman
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Jonathan Tyce
Bloomberg Intelligence - Senior Analyst
* Kim Bergoe
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Laura Connell
* Omar Keenan
CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst
=====================
Martin Adams - Wise plc - Head of IR
Well, good morning. Good morning, everybody. Thanks very much for joining us today. I'm Martin Adams. I'm the Head of
Half Year 2022 Wise PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...