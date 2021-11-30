Half Year 2022 Wise PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

* Kristo Kaarmann

Wise plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

* Martin Adams

Wise plc - Head of IR

* Matthew Briers

Wise plc - CFO & Director



* Chris Hartley

Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Hannes Leitner;UBS;Equity Research Analyst

* James Arthur Goodman

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Jonathan Tyce

Bloomberg Intelligence - Senior Analyst

* Kim Bergoe

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Laura Connell

* Omar Keenan

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Martin Adams - Wise plc - Head of IR



Well, good morning. Good morning, everybody. Thanks very much for joining us today. I'm Martin Adams. I'm the Head of