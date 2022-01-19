Q3 2022 Wise PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Wise Q3 Trading Update Analyst and Investor Call.



(Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 19th of January 2022.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matthew Briers. Please go ahead.



Matthew Briers - Wise plc - CFO & Director



Good morning, everybody. This is Matt. I'm the CFO of Wise. Thanks, everyone, for joining. It sounds like we've got a bunch of -- quite a lot of people listening in.



So what I'm going to do is, I'm going to give you an update on our Q3 results for this financial year, which is FY '22. So how did we do in October and November and December? And as you know, we kind of have been doing these quarterly updates where we talk about what have we done in the quarter? What -- I mean, from that perspective, what have we don't? And then how did our -- what happens to our volumes, our customers, our volumes and also our revenues in the quarter.



So let's start with