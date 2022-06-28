Full Year 2022 Wise PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kristo Kaarmann

Wise plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

* Martin Adams

Wise plc - Head of IR

* Matthew Briers

Wise plc - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Adam Dennis Wood

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - European Technology Equity Analyst

* Chris Hartley

Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Joshua D. Levin

Autonomous Research LLP - Analyst

* Mohammed Essaji Moawalla

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Martin Adams - Wise plc - Head of IR



Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us here today and for joining us on the call if you've joined us via (inaudible) today.



So this is our first full-year results presentation as a publicly listed company. So it's quite a