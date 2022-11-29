Half Year 2023 Wise PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Kristo Kaarmann

Wise plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

* Martin Adams

Wise plc - Head of IR

* Matthew John Briers

Wise plc - CFO & Director



Conference Call Participants

* Aditya Buddhavarapu

BofA Securities, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Andrew Michael Gardiner

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* GrÃ©goire Hermann

AlphaValue SA - Research Analyst

* Hannes Leitner

* James Arthur Goodman

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Joshua D. Levin

Bernstein Autonomous LLP - Analyst

* Omar Keenan

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



Martin Adams - Wise plc - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody. Those in the room and those joining virtually by Zoom. I'm