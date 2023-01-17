Q3 2023 Wise PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Matthew John Briers - Wise plc - CFO & Director



Good morning, everybody. My name is Matt, I'm CFO of Wise, and this is our third quarter update, so the third quarter of financial year '23. And I'm going to share the insights (inaudible) quarterly basis on how we've grown. So I'll cover the headlines pretty quickly, then we'll open up to Q&A. And we've got Martyn Adlam here, who's on hand to take questions. (Operator Instructions) So we've got about 45 minutes. Let me get on.



So first off, what have we seen in the quarter? Well, we see continued great progress on our mission in the quarter. Once again, more than 50% of our payments, for Instant, that means arriving in less than 20 seconds, something really important to us. And that's thanks to obviously a lot of investment in our product. But one thing is pretty cool is the integration into the (inaudible) system now in Brazil. It's offering a huge population, great products, and we're fully integrated (inaudible).



Next thing on price. Obviously, we care deeply about price. And whilst we did see our average price in the quarter