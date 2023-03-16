Mar 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Alastair P. Nolan - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Great. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Alastair Nolan. I look after payments and fintech research here at Morgan Stanley out of Europe. Delighted to be joined today by Wise's CTO, Harsh Sinha. Harsh, thank you very much for joining us.



Harsh Sinha - Wise plc - CTO



Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystGreat. Well, look, I thought we'd maybe kick off with a couple of more introductory questions, could cover off a couple of the kind of key topics that I see out there in the market at the moment. And then we can go into more specific kind of product-related questions and topics and particularly going to dig in on the infrastructure side, if that makes sense.So maybe just to kick things off for those investors who maybe are a little bit less familiar with Wise, can you talk a little bit about what the product and the problem that Wise is