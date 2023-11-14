Half Year 2024 Wise PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Harsh Sinha -



So thanks for joining everybody who's been able to make it here into offices and also those who are on Zoom. Welcome to our half year presentation. My name is Harsh. I've been with Wise for about 8.5 years. And in that time, I've been CTO and also I'm currently interim CEO, filling in while Kristo is taking a well deserved break, he'll be back in a few weeks. I'm also going to be joined by Matt, who you all know. He's going to talk through the financials and the numbers later in the presentation, and also I have Martin, who you all probably know, he's going to help us stay on time and manage Q&A.



So this is our mission, money without borders. This is why I and 5,000 other Wise's show up to work every day to help people and businesses manage their finances across the globe in a better way. And the problem is pretty big. It's GBP 2 trillion that move cross-border every year for consumers. Another GBP 9 trillion that moves cross-border for businesses, small and medium business every year. And when we talk to our customers, people tell us that accessing the finances and moving money around