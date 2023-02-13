Feb 13, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 13, 2023 / 06:05AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Motofumi Shitara
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive Officer & Director
* Yoshihiro Hidaka
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
=====================
Yoshihiro Hidaka - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Hello, everyone. I am Hidaka. Thank you very much for joining FY 2022 business results meeting of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. today.
At first, I'd like to express my sincere appreciation for all stakeholders who support our activities in this difficult environment. I deeply apologize for the inconvenience this caused to customers by continued production delay and inventory shortages.
Now let me explain the outline of the business results. Please turn to Page 4. In FY 2022, in addition to the robust demand, promotion of breakeven point management and price pass-through with the cost increase, benefited by foreign exchange, the company
