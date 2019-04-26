Q1 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to Yara's first quarter results presentation. Today's presentation will be by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; our CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; and our EVP, Sales & Marketing, Terje