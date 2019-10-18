Q3 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 18, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 18, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Terje Knutsen

Yara International ASA - EVP of Sales & Marketing

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - Head of IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Petter NystrÃ¶m

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst



=====================

Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Okay. Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of Yara's third quarter results. Our presentation today is by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; and EVP Sales and Marketing, Terje Knutsen. And we'll have a Q&A after the presentation. And I now then hand over to Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara