Q4 2019 Yara International ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g - Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Yara Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. This is Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g. I am the CFO of Yara International, and I'm joined by my colleagues here today for this Q&A session.



I'm sure most of -- all of you have seen our report and presentation from this morning, so I will limit my opening comments. Our strategy execution is driving improved commercial margins and bottom line. As an example, our NPK premiums were up $62 per tonne.



Production-wise, we are benefiting from lower gas cost by $170 million saving this quarter. But on the other hand, we saw an unsatisfactory performance in some of our plants, while others had improvements in the quarter.



Our new business saw continued earnings growth, and our free cash flow improved $850 million compared with a year earlier. In addition to that, we are delivering on our capital allocation policy with a NOK 15 per share dividend proposed and a 0.8% buyback during the first quarter of