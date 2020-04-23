Q1 2020 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g

Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO

* Svein Tore Holsether

Yara International ASA - President & CEO

* Terje Knutsen

Yara International ASA - EVP of Sales & Marketing

* Thor GiÃ¦ver

Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR



Okay. Good morning and welcome to the presentation of Yara's First Quarter 2020 Results. We have a presentation today from our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; our CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g; and our EVP, Sales and Marketing, Terje Knutsen. With that, it's my pleasure to introduce our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.



Svein Tore Holsether - Yara International ASA - President & CEO



Thank you, Thor, and good morning, good afternoon, and good evening, depending on where you're dialing in from. We start with safety. And we're pleased to