Feb 09, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 09, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g
Yara International ASA - Executive VP & CFO
* Svein Tore Holsether
Yara International ASA - President & CEO
* Terje Knutsen
Yara International ASA - EVP of Farming Solutions
* Thor GiÃ¦ver
Yara International ASA - Head of IR
=====================
Thor GiÃ¦ver - Yara International ASA - Head of IR
Good morning and welcome to Yara's Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Presentation.
We have presentations today from our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; our EVP, Farming Solutions, Terje Knutsen; and our CFO, Lars RÃ¸sÃ¦g. We will have a Q&A after the presentation, but it will be a separate phone conference at 1:00 p.m. Oslo time. And if you don't already have them, you can find the details for this on our website, Investor Relations financial calendar and then click on the 9th of February, and you will get all the details.
So with that brief
Q4 2020 Yara International ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 09, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
