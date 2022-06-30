Yara International ASA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 30, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Hilde Steinfeld -



Good morning from Oslo, everyone. My name is Hilde Steinfeld, and I am the Communications Director in Yara Clean Ammonia. It is with great pleasure, I welcome you to the Capital Markets Day for Yara Clean Ammonia. We've been looking forward to this day, and are really excited about getting started.



Today's event is split in 2 parts, and it will last for a total of 3 hours. Firstly, we will make a deep dive into Yara Clean Ammonia's business and strategy which will be presented by the management in Yara Clean Ammonia. And it will last until approximately 11:15. Secondly, there's a question-and-answer session. That is scheduled to last until 12:00. Please note that questions can be submitted online underneath the webcast window. And we encourage you to submit questions as we go along in the presentation.



Today's presentation is an abbreviated version of the full material. Both presentations are available on Yara's website, and you can download them from the menu item called Investor Relations.



Before we kick off the presentation, I would like to welcome Lars Rosaeg on