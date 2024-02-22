Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP), a leading global brewer with a diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White, and many others, has reported an insider transaction. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, CFO Tracey Joubert, sold 2,771 shares of the company on February 12, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,771 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues the trend of insider activity at Molson Coors Beverage Co, which has seen a total of 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Molson Coors Beverage Co's shares were trading at $60.37 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $13.104 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 14.09, which is below both the industry median of 19.505 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own trading history.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, with a GF Value of $60.82, suggesting that Molson Coors Beverage Co is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by CFO Tracey Joubert may attract attention from the market as stakeholders assess the implications of this insider activity.

