Q1 2022 EVMO Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to EVmo's first-quarter 2022 conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (operator instructions) On the call today are EVmo's CEO, Stephen Sanchez; and CFO, Ryan Saathoff.



The company would like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. EVmo cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause their actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including risks described in the company's filings with the SEC.



Any forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today's date, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. And EVmo does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today. A replay of the conference call will be available on EVmo's website at www.evmo.com. With that, I would