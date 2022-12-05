EVMO Inc at Openexchange SHARE Series Transcript

Dec 05, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Graham Mattison - Water Tower Research - Analyst



Hi. Hello, everyone. My name is Graham Mattison. I'm a Senior Analyst at Water Tower Research in the industrial and sustainability practice.



Very happy to have today with us Steve Sanchez. He's the CEO of EVmo, ticker YAYO. So with that, I'll turn it over to you, Steve.



Steve Sanchez - EVmo, Inc. - CEO



Thank you, Graham. Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We're very excited to be part of this conference and have an opportunity to share our story. This is actually the first time that the new management team has done an investor conference as we've really spent the last 12 months or so with our heads down focusing on execution. But now, we're at an amazing and exciting inflection point.



Turning to slide 3. EVmo is a provider of rental vehicles mainly used in the rideshare and gig economy space. We bridge the gap between people who want to drive for Uber, lift, DoorDash, or other gig platforms but either do not own a vehicle or have access to one that meets the requirements of the